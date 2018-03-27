Lost lion gives residents a scare

Residents in a Californian town were given a bit of a shock by a rogue mountain lion.

The lion didn't seem to be that bothered as it made its way through gardens and over fences.

The helicopter flying above didn't seem to worry the lion one bit!

Animal services were called to help the lost lion get back home.

Experts captured it and safely transported it back to the wild without any incidents!

Silly lion, gardens are for normal cats!