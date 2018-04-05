Commonwealth Games 2018
The Commonwealth Games are well and truly underway with medals already won!
- 5 April 2018
- 4 April 2018
- 25 October 2017
- 27 February 2018
Team Wales's Josh: 'I'm looking forward to showing I belong there'
Josh Stacey is a para table tennis player for Team Wales who will be competing in the Commonwealth Games for the very first time.
Team NI's Michelle Magee: 'I've never played in a tournament this big!'
Michelle, who plays on Northern Ireland's netball team, is heading to Australia for the Commonwealth Games.
Team England's Tom: 'I wanna get the gold!'
The Commonwealth Games are drawing closer and we've been meeting some of the UK's hopefuls.
Team Scotland's Ellie: 'I can't believe I'm going!'
Ellie Russell, 15, is a gymnast heading to the Commonwealth Games in Australia for the very first time, after securing a last-minute place on the squad.
Meet the UK's young Commonwealth stars
What are their signature dance moves? What are their worst habits? Get to know some of the UK's youngest Commonwealth stars competing at this year's games.
Behind the scenes at the Commonwealth Games
The Games are about to get started on the Gold Coast in Australia. Here's a sneak peek at the village where all the athletes will be staying.
What are the Commonwealth Games?
The 2018 Commonwealth Games are taking place on the Gold Coast in Australia: Here's our guide to the Games.