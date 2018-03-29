Team Wales's Josh: 'I'm looking forward to showing I belong there'

It's not long to go now until the Commonwealth Games kicks off on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Many athletes and para athletes will all be hoping to return home with a medal - and Joshua Stacey is one of them.

The 18-year-old para table tennis player from Wales is competing at the Games for the very first time.

"I'm feeling confident about the forthcoming Commonwealth Games because I've prepared pretty well," he told Newsround. "I'm looking forward to showing I belong there and will hopefully go as far as I can."

"I'm looking forward to the sun because living in Wales is pretty rainy!" he added.

