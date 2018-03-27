Simon Cowell to bring new dance show to BBC One

Image copyright PA

The man behind the X Factor and BGT has a new show coming to the BBC.

Saturday night talent show The Greatest Dancer is being produced by Simon Cowell's company Syco.

It is also behind ITV hits The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent.

It will see dancers from all different styles compete for the title of the best dancer in the UK.

The show could see former X Factor judge Cheryl return after she took part in a test episode of the show.

It's also being rumoured that Alesha Dixon, who is a judge on Britain's Got Talent, and Jordan Banjo, from dance group Diversity, could also be involved in the BBC One series.

But the BBC says the presenting and coaching line-up is yet to be decided on.