Enormous, rare wildcat caught on camera

Take a look at this video - it's no ordinary cat! It's one of the largest wildcats ever recorded in the world.

It's a purebred Scottish wildcat. There are only around 100 left in the wild.

It is one of the UK's most endangered animals and it very unusual to see one in the wild. Experts think that this one is about 1.2 metres long.

It's nickname is the "Clashindarroch Beast" - named after the Aberdeenshire forest it was spotted in - the Clashindarroch Forest.

Did you know experts believe that Scottish wildcats have been in the UK for thousands of years from when the Britain was connected by land to the rest of Europe?