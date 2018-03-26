Team NI's Michelle: 'I've never played in a tournament this big!'

It's not long now before the Commonwealth Games kick off at the Gold Coast in Australia.

Michelle Magee is an 18-year-old netball player who will be representing her country at the competition.

It will be her very first time playing in the Commonwealth Games.

"I can't wait!" she says. "I've never played in a tournament this big before."

We went to catch up with Michelle at one of her final training sessions before she headed to Australia to see how she was feeling ahead of the Games.

