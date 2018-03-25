Brand new emojis!
We all love a good emoji, and now there are plans to add even more which represent disabled people.
Apple is thinking about bringing in 13 new ones including guide dogs, a wheelchair user and prosthetic limbs.
There could also be a man and woman walking with a cane, a man and woman signing that they are deaf and a hearing aid.
Apple says this isn't a full list of all the possible emojis which might reflect disabilities but it's a "starting point".
So there may well be plans for even more. Hurrah!