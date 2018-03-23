Frozen the Musical: First pictures of the live Broadway show

It's been five years since the famous film came out and For The First Time in Forever, Frozen has made it to the stage! The live show has opened in Broadway, New York. The audience got to travel (in their imagination) to the kingdom of Arendelle, where royal sisters Elsa and Anna grow up, grow apart and are then reunited - with a little help from an ice salesman, his reindeer and a jolly snowman called Olaf. Caissie Levy and Patti Murin play the sisters Elsa and Anna.