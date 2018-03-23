Sport Relief: Greg James on his huge Gregathlon Challenge
23 March 2018 Last updated at 08:23 GMT
Radio 1 presenter Greg James has been talking to Newsround about his huge Sport Relief challenge.
The journey saw Greg take on a punishing cycling route over hundreds of miles and he also had to climb three mountains!
He had to pause his mammoth task last month when the bad weather made his challenge too dangerous to attempt.
But he did finally cross the finish line last week, raising £1 million for charity!