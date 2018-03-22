Meet Sofi the amazing robot fish

This robot fish is one of the ingenious ways scientists are finding out about life beneath the waves.

Sofi - which stands for soft robot fish - is an aquatic android remote controlled by scientists.

A camera on board sends back a fish-eye view of everything it can see.

And it's even moved using a console controller.

Sofi has some serious science behind it - it's specially designed to look realistic and move super-quietly through the waves, like a fish - so it can blend in properly with it's underwater friends.

It's hoped that Sofi will help scientists learn about the secrets of the sea.

Pictures courtesy of MIT CSAIL