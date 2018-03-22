Meet Sofi the amazing robot fish

0:53
11 March 2018
22 March 2018
This robot fish is one of the ingenious ways scientists are finding out about life beneath the waves.
Sofi - which stands for soft robot fish - is an aquatic android remote controlled by scientists.
A camera on board sends back a fish-eye view of everything it can see.
And it's even moved using a console controller.
Sofi has some serious science behind it - it's specially designed to look realistic and move super-quietly through the waves, like a fish - so it can blend in properly with it's underwater friends.
It's hoped that Sofi will help scientists learn about the secrets of the sea.
Pictures courtesy of MIT CSAIL