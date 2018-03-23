Sport Relief 2018: What are you doing?
It's Sport Relief on Friday and loads of people are taking on sporty challenges.
It's all about raising money for good causes in the UK and around the world.
And we want to know what you've got planned - a sponsored football match, a special sports day, or just going crazy in your PE kit all day!
Get in touch with your ideas and send us some pictures or videos!
Your comments
Here's some of what we've been doing today!
Liam, Leah, Mason, Ryan and Grace from Darlington
At school we got to throw sponges at teachers, and we ran around a track on the playground where you had to see how many laps and steps you could do but you only had half an hour. My friends and I did 8000 steps and 20 laps.
Lexi, age 9, East Riding of Yorkshire
Hi Newsround, my school is doing a fair and I am running a stall, which costs 20p to play giant rock paper scissors.
Kamran, age 9, Enfield
Hi Newsround! We ran miles around our school field and raised lots of money. After the run we were really tired but we had lots of fun! We never gave up! Bye!
Flamingo Class, Biggleswade
Our school is running the whole length of the London underground twice.
Marina and Angelina, age 7 and 10, London
My school are doing a skipping challenge and I did 335 skips in six minutes.
Lizzy, age 8, Leicestershire
I am doing a swim at my school and also doing the daily mile around my playground.
Harvey, age 11, Guernsey
I am walking around school for an hour.
Sharon, age 15, Lincolnshire
I did circuit training - tuck jumps, star jumps, bicycle legs, mountain climbing and step ups - and won a certificate for most mountain climbing! We raised a lot of money and had lots of fun for charity.
Lucas, age 8, Devon
I'm going to run for 10 miles with my friends and play extra football and fitness with all my friends.
Ahmed, age 11, Bahrain
There's a dance-athlon in my school.
Grace, age 10, East Dunbartonshire
Hi Newsround we are writing to you to let you know that our whole school are taking part in Sports Relief 2018. We have been: Running a mile a day - that is 8 laps of the playground! Learning basic boxing skills. Exercising and dancing. Healthy living week. Wearing our favourite sports gear for a donation of £1! We are having an astonishing time!
3R from Norwood Green Junior School
I'm having a swim today and last week I did 32 lengths.
Oliver
I'm walking two miles for Sport Relief and I decorated the trainer template.
Aaron, age 6, from Driffield