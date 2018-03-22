A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid on her inspiring movie role

2:24
15 March 2018
22 March 2018 Last updated at 14:40 GMT
The teenage star of Disney's latest blockbuster, A Wrinkle in Time, hopes the story empowers girls and boys to believe in themselves.
The fantasy adventure follows Meg Murry, a girl who travels through space and time to rescue her missing father, and finds her own confidence along the way.
The young hero is played by 14-year-old actress Storm Reid, who beat 70 other girls to land the role.
Martin went to meet Storm and the film's director Ava DuVernay to find out more.
A Wrinkle in Time is out in UK cinemas on Friday 23 March