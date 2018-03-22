A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid on her inspiring movie role

The teenage star of Disney's latest blockbuster, A Wrinkle in Time, hopes the story empowers girls and boys to believe in themselves.

The fantasy adventure follows Meg Murry, a girl who travels through space and time to rescue her missing father, and finds her own confidence along the way.

The young hero is played by 14-year-old actress Storm Reid, who beat 70 other girls to land the role.

Martin went to meet Storm and the film's director Ava DuVernay to find out more.

A Wrinkle in Time is out in UK cinemas on Friday 23 March