Daniel Bryan cleared to return to WWE in-ring action

Image copyright WWE.com

Wrestling legend Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action almost three years after his final match.

The 36-year-old was forced to retire from action in 2016 after suffering from several concussions during his time as an active wrestler.

But WWE announced on Tuesday that after more than two years of treatment, Bryan was being allowed to wrestle again after passing tests by three leading concussion experts.

Image copyright WWE.com Image caption Daniel Bryan has been the general manager of SmackDown Live since retiring in 2016

Four-time world champion Bryan is one of the most popular stars in the history of WWE, and is married to fellow star Brie Bella.

The news has raised hopes that he might even get a match at the company's biggest show of the year, Wrestlemania 34, which will take place on 8 April in New Orleans, USA.

What is concussion?

Concussion is a type of head injury.

It happens when someone gets a significant bang on the head - so much that the brain is shaken and knocks against the inside of the skull.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Concussion is a type of head injury that occurs when the brain knocks against the inside of the skull

This causes the nerves and structures in the brain to be altered, which means messages aren't sent around the brain in the right way.

If a person is concussed, there are ways it can be spotted. For example:

Visual signs: looking dazed or confused, not moving, being slow or unsteady, behaving differently

Inability to answer questions such as what the time is or what they were doing last week

Physical symptoms: headache, being sick, being sensitive to light or noise

It can be serious and it might take someone several days to recover if they have a very bad bang to the head.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The most common sports for concussion injuries are boxing, skiing, rugby and football

Some people think that in order to get concussion, you have to be knocked unconscious - but that isn't true.

Sports medical experts agree that if a sports player is suspected of having concussion, they will be removed from the game.

Some experts think that the risk of children getting concussion from contact in rugby is too high - and therefore that tackling should not be allowed.