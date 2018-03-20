Fifth Harmony: Why are the band splitting after six years?

Image copyright Getty Images

It's certainly been a very busy six years for Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

They first met each other on the American version of The X Factor, back in 2012.

Since then they've gone on to perform in packed arenas around the world, scoring hits like Worth it, and Work from Home.

In 2016 Camilla Cabello left the band to go solo. And today the others have told their fans they're taking a 'hiatus'.

They're not 'Going Nowhere' though!

You'll be able to see the Fifth Harmony ladies performing in the future - as solo artists.

The girls have all secured record deals, and say they'll be focusing on their individual music careers, like former member Camilla Cabello.

They also say in a statement, that some of their planned shows for this year will still go ahead as planned.

Image copyright Twitter

So how did it happen?

Fans have been wondering for a quite a while if everyone was ok with the band.

Back in September 2016 the girls cancelled some tour dates, with no explanation.

Then two months later Camilla signed a solo record deal, and Fifth Harmony published a statement on Twitter confirming that she'd left the band - but that they'd be continuing as a four-piece.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band have come a long way since their time on The X Factor, where they came third.

The new-look Fifth Harmony continued performing at high profile events throughout 2017 - including the MTV VMAs.

But after cancelling yet more upcoming tour dates, the band took to Twitter on 19 March 2018 to confirm they were all (Miss) movin' on.

Will we see the girls back together in the future?

The girls' carefully worded statement says "we'll be allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

"With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud, and ourselves proud."

So perhaps hope of a reunion isn't 'Impossible'.