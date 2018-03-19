Pictures: Bushfires rage in Australia

  • 19 March 2018

More than 70 houses and businesses have been destroyed by fires in Australia after hot, dry weather.

  • Helicopter Reuters

    Bushfires have been raging in Australia, following hot and windy weather. Here, a helicopter drops water on a forest south-west of Melbourne.

  • Fires EPA

    Authorities have said that these are the worst fires Australia has seen this summer season.

  • The worst bushfires have been seen in a town called Tathra, in New South Wales. EPA

  • The fires have destroyed more than 70 homes and people have been moved to safety in a nearby town. EPA

  • Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, and said that weather conditions should start to improve on Monday. EPA

