Pictures: Bushfires rage in Australia
More than 70 houses and businesses have been destroyed by fires in Australia after hot, dry weather.
Bushfires have been raging in Australia, following hot and windy weather. Here, a helicopter drops water on a forest south-west of Melbourne.
Authorities have said that these are the worst fires Australia has seen this summer season.
The worst bushfires have been seen in a town called Tathra, in New South Wales.
The fires have destroyed more than 70 homes and people have been moved to safety in a nearby town.
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze, and said that weather conditions should start to improve on Monday.
