The extraordinary light show with an unexpected name

A new sight has been spotted in the night sky.

It's part of the beautiful aurora borealis, or Northern Lights.

It wasn't discovered by scientists, but by an amateur stargazer.

And it gets better... It's called Steve. Yup...STEVE! Of course it is!

But STEVE does in fact stand for something: Strong Thermal Emission Velcoity Enhancement. If that sounds a little complicated it's because... well, because it is!

STEVE appears as a thin purple ribbon in the sky. Scientists studying it say it gives them a better understanding how the earths magnetic fields work.

Check out this amazing footage captured by Northern Lights super-fan Notanee Bourassa who lives in Canada.

Even Nasa sometimes need a bit of help from normal people!