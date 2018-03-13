Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindlewald - new details

A brand new trailer for the sequel to JK Rowling's Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them has just dropped.

Warner Bros have revealed more details of the plot, characters and location for Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindlewald which are getting Harry Potter fans very excited indeed.

They have said the next instalment will include "surprising nods to the Harry Potter stories that will delight fans of the books and film series".

Footage of actor Jude Law as a young Professor Dumbledore, and Newt Scamander in Paris can be seen in the trailer.

As well as a clip of Dumbledore's famous Deluminator device, you can see new fantastic beasts and characters such as Leta LeStrange.

Trailer courtesy of Warner.Bros Pictures.