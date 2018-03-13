Russia has picked this cat to try and predict World Cup games

This is Achilles the cat who Russia has just chosen as it's official World Cup 'Prognosticator'.

Sounds complicated, right?

It basically means they want Achilles to guess which teams will win World Cup matches.

Quite a big job to put on such a small cats shoulders, you may think.

How are they going to do it? Well, they'll put cat food down for each team and see which one he chooses.

So not that scientific....

But watch the video and you will see Achilles is pretty chill about the whole thing!