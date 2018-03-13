Media playback is unsupported on your device Why is everyone talking about Russia and spies?

A former spy living in the UK has been poisoned and many people are blaming Russia for the attack.

The Prime Minister Theresa May says it's "highly likely" Russia are behind the attack and she has set a deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to give an explanation. So far Russia has denied being involved.

It's a really complicated situation that has lead to three people being seriously injured.

Here's Newsround's guide to what's been going on.

Officials in protective suits examine the area where Mr Skripal and his daughter were found

What has happened?

Earlier this month a man and a woman were found unwell on a bench in a Park in the town of Salisbury.

They're seriously ill and are being looked after in hospital.

It's also thought a policeman was affected by the poison after going along to help find out what happened. He's also being cared for by doctors.

The police said that they'd been poisoned and began an investigation.

Experts from the police and the army went to Salisbury to make sure the areas where the victims had been were safe.

The police investigation grew - and up to 500 people who visited the nearby area are being told to wash their clothes and possessions to avoid any effects from the poison.

Who was poisoned?

Mr Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, are seriously ill in hospital

The man involved was Sergei Skripal, a Russian living in the UK. The woman who was poisoned was his daughter, Yulia.

Mr Skripal used to work for the Russian security services and in 2004 he was accused of spying for the UK and the USA inside Russia.

He was found guilty in a Russian court and sent to prison.

In 2010 he was released when the USA swapped some prisoners for Russian agents they had caught spying in the USA.

After his release he moved to the UK where he has been living since then.

Why are people blaming Russia?

The UK Prime Minister Theresa May says it's highly likely Russia are behind the attack and has asked Russia's President Putin to explain what's happened

Lots of people said very quickly that because he had spied against Russia in the past, it was most likely they'd poisoned him in revenge.

But there wasn't any real evidence and from the start Russia said it was nothing to do with them - they've said all along that these claims are "rubbish".

However, now scientists have said that the chemical used to poison Mr Skripal, his daughter and the policeman was made for the Russian army.

Theresa May, the UK's Prime Minister said in Parliamanet that it's 'highly likely' Russia is behind the poisoning and has asked the country's government to explain:

If this was an attack on a person in the UK by Russia, or

If Russia has let some of this poison get into other people's hands

It's believed the poison that was used comes from Russia

In the past Russia has been blamed for targeting Russians in the UK.

In 2006 a former Russian spy called Alexander Litvinenko died after he was given poisoned tea in a hotel in London.

An investigation blamed another Russian, but the country wouldn't send him to the UK to face trial.

That led to less friendly relations between Russia and the UK.

What happens next?

The truth is that we just don't know.

The Prime Minister has given Russia a deadline to answer these questions.

Spartak Stadium is one of the venues of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament

We don't know what they will say, if they will answer these questions or maybe even ignore them.

What the Prime Minister will do in that case isn't known but many people will expect her to take some action.

Some people are saying the England football team should pull out of the Fifa World Cup in Russia later this year.

What's more likely is that it could lead to some types of business with Russia being banned, Russian TV stations not being allowed to broadcast in the UK or bans on allowing some Russians to come to the UK.