Terracotta Warriors: Meet the hidden underground army!

These are the terracotta warriors. An army made out of clay.

Buried deep underground, secretly guarding the tomb of China's first emperor for more than 2,000 years - until they were discovered by accident as farmers dug the land.

The emperor believed that these full-size clay soldiers would protect him in the next life after he died.

They've been brought to surface for everyone to see, and have now come to the UK.

We went with some kids to take a look.