These young fans are confident of an Irish Grand Slam
11 March 2018 Last updated at 15:26 GMT
These young Ireland fans certainly seem confident their team can beat England next weekend at Twickenham.
Ireland have already won the Six Nations Title for 2018, but if they win against England they'll also have won the Grand Slam.
A Grand Slam happens when a team has beaten all the other teams in the competition.
Luke, Will, Ethan, Christopher, Benjamin and Todd, sent us their messages for the Ireland team.