Winter Paralympics: These are the medals GB have won so far

Image copyright Getty Images

It didn't take long for ParalympicsGB to get onto the podium, winning their first medal on day one of the competition.

They quickly followed it up by another two on day two!

Let's take a look at the medals that have been won so far...

Alpine Skiing, Women's Downhill

SILVER: MILLIE KNIGHT AND GUIDE BRETT WILD

Image copyright Getty Images

Britain's Millie Knight and guide Brett Wild took downhill silver on the opening day of the Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

The pair finished 0.86 seconds behind defending Paralympic champions Henrieta Farkasova and guide Natalia Subrtova of Slovakia.

Millie only has 5% vision and is registered blind, so sighted Brett communicates with her during their race via a Bluetooth headset.

The guides also wear orange bibs for easier recognition on the slopes.

Alpine Skiing, Women's Super G

SILVER: MILLIE KNIGHT AND GUIDE BRETT WILD

BRONZE: MENNA FITZPATRICK AND GUIDE JEN KEHOE

Image copyright Getty Images

Great Britain won silver and bronze in the women's super G for visually-impaired skiers on day two of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang.

Millie Knight and Brett Wild claimed their second silver medals of the Games, finishing behind Slovakia's Henrieta Farkasova and Natalia Subrtova, once again.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Jen Kehoe came third, claiming a bronze. Like Millie, Menna has 5% vision, and competes alongside her guide.

Defending champion GB's Kelly Gallagher and guide Gary Smith came eighth.