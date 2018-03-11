Comments: Your messages for the Ireland rugby team

Image copyright Getty Images

Ireland have been crowned Six Nations champions 2018, with one game still left to play in the competition.

It came after England's hopes of holding on to the title ended with their 22-16 loss to France on Saturday.

This is the third time Ireland have won the Six Nations in five years, after winning back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile Ireland's women are currently third in the Six Nations table. They play Scotland later today.

Ireland fans now have their fingers crossed that the boys in green can also beat England next Saturday, meaning they'll have won the Grand Slam.

A Grand Slam happens when a team has beaten all the other teams in the competition.

