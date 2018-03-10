Winter Paralympics 2018: Millie Knight and Brett Wild win first GB medal

Image copyright Getty Images

Millie Knight got off to a flying start on the first day of Winter Paralympic competition, winning a silver in the downhill event.

The pair finished 0.86 seconds behind defending Paralympic champions from Slovakia.

Millie told BBC Sport: "I can't stop smiling. It is the best feeling in the world."

The skier has 5 percent vision so her sighted guide, Brett Wild, skis ahead of her to lead her along the course.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Millie Knight: "It's absolutely fantastic [to win silver]!"

They communicate during the race via bluetooth headsets, and Brett wears a brightly coloured orange jacket to help Millie see where he is.

Millie and Brett first started working together two years ago. The pair will compete together again in Sunday's "Super G" race.