Mark Hamill's special message to the girl scared to wear Star Wars t-shirt to school

If you love Star Wars, having one of the film's biggest stars tell you "the force is with you", is about as cool as it gets!

And that's what happened to one very lucky seven-year-old girl.

Natali, a mum of a 7-year-old, posted on Twitter that her young daughter was scared to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school in case people laughed at her for liking 'boy stuff'.

And guess what happened?

Luke Skywalker - also know as actor Mark Hamill - REPLIED!

He tweeted: "'Boy stuff?' PLEASE! The Force is, and always will be strong with females here on Earth, and in galaxies far, far away".

Looks like he's pretty much taking her on as his next padawan (that's means a jedi in training, for those of you who haven't been to a galaxy far far away).

It wasn't just the actor Mark Hamill who replied back to support the young Star Wars fan either.

More than 8,000 other people did, with another 50,000 retweeting the original post, and more than 100,000 liking it.

That is a lot of social media love.

Some other parents even got in touch to show their kids wearing their favourite Star Wars outfits.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption This dad in Essex posted this picture of his daughter dressed as Rey, complete with her own Porg!

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Five-year-old Scarlett's mum added this picture of her daughter in Lancashire, dressed as Rey, and then turning to the dark sides of the force, as Kylo Ren.

So did Natali's daughter wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school?

She sure did!

Her mum tweeted to thank everyone for their kind messages of support.

She wrote: "I'm completely overwhelmed by all the love and support from you amazing SW fans. My daughter is totally cool now and very sheltered from the Internet so has no idea what she started.

"My daughter says 'thank you Luke Skywalker for your message'. She won't take her t-shirt off now 💗"

So why was she so worried to begin with?

Her mum told Newsround: "We live abroad and are part of a small community, so my daughter's only reference to Star Wars was the fact that she likes to watch it with her dad"

"When she decided to wear her t-shirt to school she was nervous about what her girl friends would say, as she'd never seen her friends wear Star Wars clothes (as they are always in the boy section of shops)."

"Most seven year olds worry about fitting in - no matter how much their parents remind them to be confident and be themselves.

Her fear of being laughed at was completely unfounded though, because she had a great day at school in her favourite t-shirt and none of her friends made any comment about her outfit."

Mission accomplished. The force is strong with this one!