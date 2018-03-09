Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un to hold meeting

Image copyright AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet by the end of May.

This is a very big deal because there have been many arguments between the USA and North Korea in the past.

Both men have been boasting about their country's nuclear weapons, so many other world leaders think it's important that the two talk.

Until recently, it would have been very unlikely that they would meet, as they'd mostly been calling each other names.

Mr Trump said the development was "great progress".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Why is Trump boasting about his nuclear button?

If you want to know more about North Korea and why it's so often in the news, check out our guide.