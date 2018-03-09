Get to know Paralympic Alpine skier Millie Knight

The Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang officially begins on Friday, with a record 567 athletes competing from 48 different countries.

This is the second games for 19-year-old Alpine skier Millie Knight, who only has 5% vision.

She represents ParalympicsGB with a sighted guide Brett Wild, and became the youngest ever Winter Paralympics competitor in Sochi 2014.

She's one of Great Britain's biggest medal hopes for 2018.

Newsround went to meet her before she headed in Pyeongchang for the games.

