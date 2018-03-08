Get up close to a volcanic eruption!

Now it's not often you see a volcano really blow its top. But check this out!

These explosive eruptions are coming from Mount Shinmoedake in southwestern Japan.

It's the volcano's first major eruption in seven years.

The blasts threw large volcanic rocks up to 700 meters in the air and smoke reached as high as 3,000 meters.

Experts there are warning people to watch out for flying rocks and to stay away from the mountain, but locals haven't been told to leave the area yet.