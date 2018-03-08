Could your name join Nasa's mission to touch the sun?

Image copyright NASA

Back in September we told you about Nasa's new mission to try and 'touch the Sun'!

Well, now the US space agency are giving people around the world a chance to send their name to the Sun too.

All the names will be put on a microchip aboard the space craft - Parker Solar Probe.

But you'll need an email address to be able to send your name to Nasa, so if you don't have one yourself, ask a parent or guardian to help.

The mission is expected to launch in summer 2018, so you only have between now and 27 April to enter if you want your name to be blasting off to the skies.

So what do you have to do?

All you have to do, is go to the Nasa website, find this form and fill it in.

Image copyright NASA

What is the Parker Solar Probe?

The space ship will be about the size of a small car, and won't literally 'touch' the Sun.

It'll burn up way before it gets there!

But it WILL be travelling deep into the sun's atmosphere.

Scientists have spent 60 years working on the project, which is expected to cost more than £1 billion to build and launch the spacecraft.

Getting close to the Sun won't be easy!

WATCH: Nasa scientist Dr Nicky Fox tells us more about the mission

As the Sun is a star made up of hot plasma, it's obviously extremely hot - at the surface about 5,600C!

That's more than one hundred times the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth!

The Sun's atmosphere is about 300 times hotter than that, so Nasa have been busy making a special shield to protect the spacecraft from the intense heat and energy.

The probe is designed to send information back to earth from around 89 million miles away.

Why is this mission so important?

The Sun is the only star we can study up close, and by learning more about it we can find more about other stars throughout the universe.

Also, because the Sun is a source of light and heat for life on Earth, the more we know about it, the more we can understand how life on Earth developed.

If everything goes to plan the spacecraft will be launched next summer about 4 million miles from the Sun's surface.

The mission will travel through the Sun's atmosphere, facing brutal heat and radiation conditions — and your name could go along for the ride.