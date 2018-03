Virginia McLaurin is one cool 109 year-old lady!

For her 106th birthday, she danced with Barack and Michelle Obama.

But Virginia obviously needed to keep the cool levels up after that birthday.

So for the last few years, Virginia has spent her special day with some rather special basketball players...

THE WORLD FAMOUS HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS!

This year, Virginia and the Globetrotters shared the day with a whole group of school kids.