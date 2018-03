Lots of you will have been making the most of the snow by going sledging.

But now much of the snow has gone, what happens to your sledges!?

Well, one girl in Norwich is on a mission to clean up all the rubbish left behind, including broken sleds.

She's been inspired to do it by another 'trash girl' who's been cleaning the streets to make the world around her a better place.

Look at them in action!