Is your home without water? We want your videos

Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of homes are still without water in the UK, so we want to know how it's affecting you.

The water shortage is because pipes have leaked or burst after the recent freezing weather.

People living in London, Kent, Sussex and Wales have been affected.

It's meant some schools in those areas have had to shut or pupils have been advised to take a bottle of water in with them.

Image copyright Getty Images

People are also being told to be careful with the amount of water they use.

On Sunday 20,000 homes in London didn't have any water.

Companies which supply the water are working to try and fix the damaged pipes.

We want you to tell us what it's meant for you, whether your school's closed, you're having to drink bottled water or you haven't had a bath for a couple of days!

Get your tablet, phone or video camera out, get filming and tell us what's happening where you are.

Send your videos and comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a comment and a photo.

We may show your comment on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.

Image caption Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a video.

We may show your video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.