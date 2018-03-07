International Women's Day: Celebrities' advice for girls today

On 8 March, the world celebrates International Women's Day. This is a special day to celebrate the amazing achievements of women all over the world.

It is also a day to promote equality between men and women.

As Teen Vogue explains: "It is all about girl power - on a global scale. Obviously, we don't need a holiday to tell us how incredible women are, but it's nice for the world to be reminded."

Last year, Facebook revealed that International Women's Day was the most talked-about moment on the social network site.

So, to mark the occasion, we asked a group of women who have achieved amazing things - from selling millions of books to winning Paralympic medals - what advice they would have for young girls growing up today.

Here's what they had to say.