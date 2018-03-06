How does pop royalty Camila Cabello celebrate her birthday?

How would you celebrate your birthday if you were a multi-million-track-selling super mega A-list popstar? (That's an official title, by the way.)

Perhaps you'd jet off to your own private island to have a party with your friends? Or maybe have Rita Ora come to give you a private concert?

Well, you'll never guess what pop star Camila Cabello did.

She had a cake at home and got her parents to sing happy birthday to her! How lovely is that!?

She shared the adorable video on social media saying that her parents were "being a bit extra lol". They certainly sound pretty ace to us!

Video from Twitter/@Camila_Cabello