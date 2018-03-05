Mary Poppins Returns: See the brand new trailer

In December 2018, the brand new Mary Poppins film - Mary Poppins Returns - will be hitting the big screen.

It is the sequel to the original film, which came out in 1964.

This follow-on will tell more amazing stories about the magical nanny who turns ordinary tasks with the children she looks after into incredible adventures.

To tie in with the Oscars over the weekend, Disney has now released a trailer so we can have a look at what's to come at the end of the year. Check it out!

Pictures courtesy of Disney