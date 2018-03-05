Record breaker Lionel Messi's career in numbers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lionel Messi scored his 600th goal for club and country against Athletico Madrid

On Sunday afternoon Lionel Messi scored his 600th goal for club and country in their 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid.

Considering he's only 30 years old that's pretty good going -but that's not all he's achieved his impressive career.

We take a look at some of his other accomplishments.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Messi is the only player in history to score 40+ club goals in 8 consecutive seasons

Goals Goals Goals

Lionel Messi is a goal machine, there's no better way to put it. He simply scores for fun and over the last few seasons he's broken quite a few records in the process.

In 2012 Messi broke a 40-year-old record held by the German legend Gerd Muller when he set a new record for the most goals in a calendar year: 91 and if you include friendly games that number rises to 96.

During the 2012-13 season he managed to scored in 21 games in a row in the Spanish league La Liga. That's an unbelievable achievement, he only failed to score in four league games that season. The Premier league record is 11, set by Jamie Vardy in 2015.

Messi has remained loyal to Barcelona throughout his career and after 14 years banging in goals at the Camp Nou it's not really a surprise that he's Barcelona's top scorer with 569 goals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Messi is the youngest player to have reached 100 caps for Argentina

He's also Argentina's top scorer, he's currently on 61 goals which is nearly double the amount Argentina legend Diego Maradona scored.

You wouldn't want to bet against him adding to that tally at this years World Cup in Russia.

Trophies

Lionel Messi has helped his club and country win a fair few trophies thanks to all of the goals he's scored during his career.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Along with Luiz Adriano Messi holds the record for the most goals scored in a UEFA Champions League game: 5

Since his first match for Barcelona in 2004, Lionel Messi has won a whopping 30 trophies with Barcelona.

That includes...

4 Champions League trophies,

8 La Liga titles,

5 Copa Del Reys,

7 Spanish Super Cups, and

3 UEFA Super Cups.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Messi won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008

But that's just for Barcelona, he's also won an Olympic Gold medal with Argentina at Beijing 2008 and he also won the under-20 World Cup.

Last but definitely not least as well as all of his goals and trophies he's also won plenty of personal accolades as well including an astonishing 5 Ballon D'Ors when he was voted the world's best footballer.

What a player!