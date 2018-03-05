The Silent Child starring Maisie Sly has won an Oscar

Image copyright Kevork Djansezian Image caption Six-year-old Maisie Sly on the red carpet at the Oscars

A film starring six-year-old Maisie Sly has won an Oscar for best live action short film at the Academy Awards.

The Silent Child is about a deaf girl called Libby, played by Maisie, who lives in silence until a social worker teaches her how to communicate through sign language.

Maisie herself is deaf, as are her mum and dad, they all use British Sign Language, or BSL.

She was picked from over 100 other children to star in the role. She'd never ever acted before this role and it's the first film she's ever appeared in.

Image copyright Kevin Winter Image caption Rachel Shenton used sign language during her acceptance speech

Rachel Shenton wrote the screenplay for the film and also starred in it as the social worker.

She used sign language in her acceptance speech for the Oscar so that Maisie who was also in the room could understand what she was saying.

Newsround were also in Los Angeles for the awards and met up with Maisie to find out what she thought of Hollywood and how it felt to be nominated.