Meet Maisie Sly the six-year-old off to the Oscars

At six years old Maisie Sly is heading to the biggest film awards on the planet - the Oscars.

She stars in 'The Silent Child', nominated for Best Live Action Short Film.

The film is about a profoundly deaf girl growing up in a hearing family.

Maisie herself is deaf, as are her mum and dad, they all use British Sign Language, or BSL.

Newsround are in Los Angeles with Maisie for the awards.

So how does Maisie feel about being in Hollywood and getting ready for one of the biggest nights of her life?

Watch the video to find out.