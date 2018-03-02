Watch the trailer for Harry Potter game, Hogwarts Mystery

The second trailer for a new Harry Potter mobile game, Hogwarts Mystery has been released.

In the game you can choose the house you wish to belong to and make friends with other witches and wizards.

Players can make avatars, attend classes and even go on a Hogwarts adventure like Harry, Ron and Hermoine.

You'll have to wait a little while as there has been no official release date, but it's expect later in the year.

Unless you have a wand to cast a spell on the creators to speed things up…