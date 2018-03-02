Snow heroes to the rescue! Check out these acts of kindness in the chilly weather

Image copyright Getty/BBC

In these freezing cold temperatures, most of us probably aren't too keen to leave our warm houses and head outside, unless we really have to.

But lots of people across the UK have been braving the cold, and going out of their way to help out others.

After all, not all heroes wear capes - although in these freezing cold temperatures, hopefully they all have warm coats on.

Here are just some of the acts of kindness, big and small, that might help warm your heart (even if they won't help thaw out your cold fingers)...

Giving out free pizza and doughnuts

Image copyright PA

On Wednesday night, hundreds of drivers in Scotland spent the night stranded on the M80 motorway.

But they got some relief, due to the kind-hearted gesture of Barry Currie.

He heard how bad the conditions on the roads were, so took some pizza and Irn Bru out of his fridge to give to the stranded motorists.

Stranded motorists on the M62 in north west of England were given hot drinks, food, and blankets, while someone brought a bottle of warm milk for a five-week-old baby.

In the North East, drivers who'd been stranded for 13 hours were treated to a free doughnut by Greggs delivery driver Jon.

His lorry was full of cakes and doughnuts, and so he walked up and down the A1 handing out free snacks.

Clearing snow

Image copyright Claire Whitehouse

In Norwich, Claire Whitehouse wants to thank her neighbours for helping clear the road, so that she could travel to the hospital.

Claire's baby was due to be born any day, and because the weather was getting worse her husband decided they should go to the hospital in case of an emergency.

He went out to clear the road of snow, and soon half the street were giving him a hand.

Checking in on the neighbours

Image copyright Getty Images

Roads and pavements have been so icy and slippery, that a lot of you have had difficulty getting to school, or walking and driving even short journeys.

Things can be even more difficult for older people - so members of a residents' group in Kirkcaldy, Fife stepped in to help.

Volunteers from New Linktown Tenants and Residents Association went around the area checking if their elderly neighbours needed anything, and did their shopping for them.

The local convenience store stayed open late especially, to show their community spirit.

Going the extra mile to get to work

Image copyright Getty Images

Lots of you have had snow days from school, and some adults haven't been able to make it into work because of the weather.

One woman in Cardiff posted on social media that the hospital where she works has been desperately short-staffed, because people hadn't been able to drive into work.

She asked:"Does any kind person with a 4x4 want to help ferry some staff in?! Please help!"

And kind-hearted strangers, some 40 miles away in Swansea, offered to help.

One man even said he'd be taking the next two days off work to give lifts to any NHS staff who need it.

It wasn't just here, where 4 x 4 drivers offered to help. Former Newsround presenter Jake Humphrey offered his car to "vulnerable" people via social media.

Image copyright Twitter

And even without access to a 4 x 4, some people have gone the extra (eight) mile(s) to make sure they can still do their job - like one surgeon in Glasgow.

She apparently walked almost three hours from Anniesland, in the west of the city, to Paisley, to operate on a cancer patient.

Andy Renwick, who works with the doctor, told BBC Scotland he didn't want to give out her name. But he told how she'd arrived at work covered from top to bottom, and with "walking poles, snow goggles and snow shoes on".

She's not the only one determined to do her duty.

Sharon-Ann McIlravie, helps to deliver babies. She's been staying overnight at her work to make sure she can still do her job.

And for coffee drinkers in Edinburgh, their hero came in the shape of this lady!

Image copyright Jonny Borland

Amy walked more than two miles, to find she was the only person who'd managed to make it into work.

Don't worry Amy - I'm sure lots of people who were out in the cold in Edinburgh, appreciated the chance to warm up with a hot drink.