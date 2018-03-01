Media playback is unsupported on your device World Book Day authors play story game

Today is World Book Day! - A worldwide celebration of reading and writing!

So, we asked some of our favourite authors to take part in a game called 'Consequences'.

Each author has to write a few lines of the story, then fold over the paper and pass it onto the next person.

The trick is, they can only see what the person above them wrote, so the story can sometimes be completely random!

Take a look at the full story here...

Up in the attic the ghost stirred from his sleep of a hundred years, poked the other ghost awake, and said;

(written by Anne Fine - Author of Bills New Frock)

"Being dead can be quite boring. How about we go outside and rob a stagecoach, the way we did when I was alive?"

His friend said:

(Written by Terry Deary - Author of Horrible Histories)

"Let's do it, did you bring all the necessaries?"

"What necessaries?"

"Things we can hold up a stage coach with."

"I brought a turnip."

"A turnip? You can't hold up a stagecoach with a turnip."

"How about a custard cream... a really dangerous, scary-looking custard cream. That should stop a stagecoach dead!"

(Written by Kes Gray - Author of Daisy Eat Your Peas)

"I much prefer a chocolate finger. They are delicious."

(Julian Clary - Author of The Bolds)

But before he could eat it, there was a flash of lightning and...

(Pam Butchart - Author of The Spy Who Loved School Dinners)

Through the attic window, silhouetted in the blinding light was a brilliantly bedazzled stage coach just begging to be robbed.

"Blimey, that was easy." said the ghost. "Let's rob that one"

His friend agreed, so they floated down the stairs, drifted along the corridors, making sure to moan and groan on the way, so that any alive people along the way wouldn't suspect them of being up to mischief.

When the ghosts finally arrived at the stagecoach, they found it totally empty.

No horses, no driver, no passengers, it was completely deserted.

"Oh I don't like this" said the ghost "what if it's haunted?!"

"You're a ghost you wally!"

"oh yeah."

The stagecoach wasn't haunted. It was something much worse than that.

It was cursed!

(Written by Tom Fletcher - Author of The Christmasaurus)