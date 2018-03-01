World Book Day: What character have you dressed as?
Loads of you have been dressing up as your favourite book characters. Here's some of the pictures you've sent us!
-
Newsround
Ethan, 11, from Belfast has dressed as his favourite David Walliams character ‘Burt from Ratburger'. What a cool dude!
-
Newsround
Check out nine-year-old Reagan from Bolton's Gangster Granny. She really looks the part!
-
Newsround
Kristian's rivalling Johnny Depp for the best Jack Sparrow, in his Pirates of the Caribbean inspired outfit.
-
Newsround
Six-year-old Evie has been very creative with her costume - the yellow crayon from 'The day the Crayons Quit'
-
Newsround
Five-year-old Kaizeth, and eight-year-old Cheyenne from London are 'Dr Seuss The Cat in the Hat', and the giraffe from the Roald Dahl book 'The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me'.
-
Newsround
Eleven-year-old Ornetta from London has also been inspired by Roald Dahl. She's dressed as Matilda, but will she have Matilda's magical powers too?
-
Newsround
Freja and Harriette's school is closed, but that hasn't stopped them celebrating World Book Day! They've dressed up at home - Freja is Evie from 'The Isle of the Lost books', and Harriette is Rapunzel from 'The Fairytale Hairdresser'.
Image gallery
Your World Book Day outfits!
- 1 March 2018
There's no business like snow business!
- 28 February 2018
Check out these animals in the snow!
- 27 February 2018