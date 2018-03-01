World Book Day: What character have you dressed as?

  • 1 March 2018

Loads of you have been dressing up as your favourite book characters. Here's some of the pictures you've sent us!

  • UCG of Newsround viewer Ethan. Newsround

    Ethan, 11, from Belfast has dressed as his favourite David Walliams character ‘Burt from Ratburger'. What a cool dude!

  • UCG of Newsround viewer Reagan. Newsround

    Check out nine-year-old Reagan from Bolton's Gangster Granny. She really looks the part!

  • UCG of Newsround viewer Kristian. Newsround

    Kristian's rivalling Johnny Depp for the best Jack Sparrow, in his Pirates of the Caribbean inspired outfit.

  • UCG of Newsround viewer Evie. Newsround

    Six-year-old Evie has been very creative with her costume - the yellow crayon from 'The day the Crayons Quit'

  • UCG of Newsround viewers Kaizeth and Cheyenne. Newsround

    Five-year-old Kaizeth, and eight-year-old Cheyenne from London are 'Dr Seuss The Cat in the Hat', and the giraffe from the Roald Dahl book 'The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me'.

  • UCG of Newsround viewer Ornetta. Newsround

    Eleven-year-old Ornetta from London has also been inspired by Roald Dahl. She's dressed as Matilda, but will she have Matilda's magical powers too?

  • UCG of Newsround viewers Freji and Harriette. Newsround

    Freja and Harriette's school is closed, but that hasn't stopped them celebrating World Book Day! They've dressed up at home - Freja is Evie from 'The Isle of the Lost books', and Harriette is Rapunzel from 'The Fairytale Hairdresser'.