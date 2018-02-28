What is the wind chill factor?

All these weather 'experts' on television, why do they tell us the temperature is one number, only to tell us the 'wind chill factor' means it's another temperature?!

We wanted to find out, so we put Ricky on the case.

Wind chill factor actually combines three things; the air temperature, how much water is in the air and the speed of the wind.

And depending on its strength it can make you feel colder by removing all the hot air your body releases which normally helps to keep you warm