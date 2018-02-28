Image copyright PA

Some areas of Scotland have been issued with a red weather warning - the most serious kind of weather warning that the Met Office can announce.

It is the first time a red alert for snow has been issued in Scotland.

The red warning applies to certain areas - central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, south-west Scotland, Strathclyde and the borders - and will remain in place from 3pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday.

The Met Office, which forecasts the UK's weather, said that in some areas, the snow could be as deep as 40cm by Thursday morning.

All 11 Scottish Professional Football League matches which were due to take place on Wednesday evening have been cancelled.

But what exactly is this warning and why is it so important?

What is a weather warning?

The Met Office has different types of weather warnings to make sure that people stay safe when severe weather - such as heavy rain, snow, wind, fog and ice - hits the UK.

The warnings have different colours depending on how severe - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red.

What is a red weather warning?

A red weather warning is the most serious kind of weather warning that the Met Office can issue.

It means that it is likely that the weather will cause damage - for example, to buildings and roads.

It is expected there will be problems with travelling - so buses, trains and flights may be delayed or cancelled altogether - and it could affect power cables, which may mean homes in the area could have power cuts.

It also means that there could be a risk to people's lives if they are not careful.

The Met Office says that when it issues a red weather warning, people must stay away from areas which could be potentially dangerous and they should follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

What are the other types of warning?

An amber warning is the next level down from a red warning, so the situation is not quite as severe. Currently, amber warnings are in place in Scotland, northern and eastern England, and the East Midlands.

They mean that it is quite likely that bad weather will affect people, so they should be prepared to change their plans to make sure that everybody stays safe from the impact of the weather.

A yellow warning is the one down from amber, so is the least severe warning of the three.

"A yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you. It means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days."

The weather has caused more than 1,600 schools across the UK to close, meaning many of you aren't going to school as you would normally be doing.

It is expected that this will be the coldest winter week that the UK has experienced in five years.