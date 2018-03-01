Send us your World Book Day pictures

It's Newsround's favourite day of the year... World Book Day!

Every year, the day celebrates authors, illustrators, books and reading, and is celebrated in many countries around the world.

The day also means that lots of you will be dressing up as your favourite book character today.

We want to see your amazing outfits - so send us your pictures!

And tell us how you are celebrating World Book Day

