There's no business like snowbusiness

  • 27 February 2018

Lots of us have had snow so here is a gallery of some of your pictures - keep them coming

  • Kid about to hit teacher with a snowball BBC

    It's payback time! Teachers versus pupils at this Liverpool school!

  • 3 kids in the snow Clare Robinson

    The best way to get around in these snowy conditions! Here's Sam, Harry and Joseph from Essex

  • Boy in the snow @1isaclinton

    Michael is definitely loving the snow in Kent - he measured over 18cm that fell overnight.

  • young boy and snowman BBC

    So cute! 3-year-old Mason from Kent and his snowman friend.

  • kids having fun in the snow BBC

    Luca, Ralph and Carter from Kent built an igloo and had a huge snowball fight!

  • Picture of a village in Wales BBC

    Check out this snowy scene from Llanddoged sent in by Elen.

  • Boy in the snow BBC

    Hamish has been playing out in the snow in Kent!