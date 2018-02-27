Check out these animals in the snow!
It's not just people who enjoy the snow - check out these animals loving the white stuff!
ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images
Freezing winds from Siberia have brought snow to much of the UK and Europe. Moo-ve over snowmen, check out these snowy animals! These cows in the north of England are eating snow off a wall...yum?!
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Snow, check. Lamp post, check. No this isn't Narnia, it's Rochester in Kent. This trio of pooches are being taken for a snowy stroll and they're loving it!
ULRICH PERREY/AFP/Getty Images
Look at this brrrr-illiant 'Bambi'. This young roebuck deer in Germany is looking for food under the snow. Imagine if your dinner was covered in snow! Soggy!
BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
Now this kid is going places! Here at Newsround we quite like the idea of getting out and about using a sledge...especially if someone else is pulling it!
NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP/Getty Images
Now, in this chilly weather don't forget about birds. This man in Bulgaria certainly hasn't. He's feeding pigeons in the snow. Let's hope he doesn't get in a flap if any more join him.
ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP/Getty Images
This dog walker in Skopje, Macedonia might not look like he's enjoying the snow, but his pooch doesn't look fussed!
HENNING BAGGER/AFP/Getty Images
Another wintry walkies! This is what it's like in Aalborg, Denmark. This woman is taking her fluffy friends for a walk in the middle of a thick flurry of snow.
Image gallery
- 27 February 2018
