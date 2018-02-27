How is global warming affecting King Penguins?

Image copyright Junko Kimura/Getty Images

Global warming could mean we have a lot fewer king penguins in the world.

Scientists are warning that as many as 70 percent of them could disappear over the next 80 years.

They think a warmer climate could mean they have to move from where they live.

It's because the environment is changing faster than the birds can adapt so they might struggle to get used to the difference.

Image copyright Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

King Penguins are the second largest of the seventeen penguin species.

They're fussy about where they like to live.

They nest on islands in the Southern Ocean which have sandy or pebble beaches.

They need lots of fish and squid to survive and to help feed their chicks.

A new study shows that as the climate gets warmer the waters where they look for food will move away from the penguins' current nesting sites. This will eventually make it impossible for the penguins to stay where they are.

Researchers say unless they can move and adapt, the number of them will dramatically.