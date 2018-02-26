Snow watch - send us your videos!

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parts of the UK could get snow again, like these two in Northern Ireland had in January this year

Parts of the country are getting snow because of freezing winds from Siberia!

2018 has been chilly in the UK so far, but it's going to get even colder.

The so-called "Beast from the East" is a chilly weather front, bringing icy winds and low temperatures.

In some areas it could feel like -15C! Brrrrr!

The good news, for some of you, is that it could mean SNOW!!!

By Wednesday night, weather forecasters say more than 20cm of snow could have gathered in some parts of eastern England and Northern Ireland. Scotland is also expected to have between 5cm and 10cm of snow on Wednesday.

