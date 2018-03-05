5 athletes to look out for at the Paralympic Winter Games
We take a look at some of the medal favourites for the Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi
Millie Knight became the youngest ever winter Paralympics GB competitor when she finished a respectable fifth place in the giant slalom in Sochi 2014. Four years on after winning a gold medal at the Alpine Skiing World Championships she will be one of Great Britain's biggest medal hopes in Pyeongchang.
The USA will be one of the red hot favourites to take gold in the para ice hockey at PyeongChang this year. 25 year old Josh Pauls also called “Spudsy” is set to captain the team at this years games and will be looking to earn his third gold medal in the event. That would make it three gold medals in a row for the USA, that's what you call a domination of a sport.
At 23-years-old Marie Bochet is already a four time Paralympic Winter Games gold medallist and after her impressive performance at the 2017 World Championships it's hard to see her not adding to that tally in PyeongChang.
Brian McKeever is what you would call an Olympic veteran. When he takes to the snow in PyeongChang, it will be the fifth Olympic games that he's competed in. He's won a whopping 12 Olympic medals including 10 gold and despite being 38 years old you wouldn't want to bet against him adding to that total.
It will take something special from the rest of the women’s field to beat Bibian Mentel-Spee at this years Paralympic Winter Games. She is a multiple world champion and won gold in the Snowboard-cross in 2014.
